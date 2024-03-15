OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

OptiNose Trading Down 1.6 %

OptiNose stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OptiNose will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $69,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 68,994 shares of company stock valued at $87,803 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth about $18,768,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,231 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth about $3,694,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OptiNose by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,560 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,839,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 945,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading

