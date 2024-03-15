Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 66 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $8.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.26. 8,384,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,739,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.64 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,114,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,114,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total value of $15,277,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

