Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 501 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 118.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,170,000 after buying an additional 3,429,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.04. 3,820,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $378.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

