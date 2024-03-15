Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,333,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 512,182 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,405. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $121.99.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.