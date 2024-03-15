Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 30 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 45.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $16.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $943.48. 595,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,277. The company has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $879.20 and its 200 day moving average is $731.85. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

