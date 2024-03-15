Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.13. 96,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.53. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $234.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

