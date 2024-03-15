Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 14,783 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,783 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 165,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at 731,233.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at 369,105.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.13 on Friday, hitting 15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,953. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.17 and a 52 week high of 16.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is 15.01 and its 200 day moving average is 14.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

