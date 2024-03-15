Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 725 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 241,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

