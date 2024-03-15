Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 2,818 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 1,878.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 8,111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,153 shares of company stock worth $1,601,919. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. 2,508,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

