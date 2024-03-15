Optimum Investment Advisors Has $95,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.29. The stock had a trading volume of 856,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

