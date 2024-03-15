Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 7,467,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,907,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

