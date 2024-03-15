Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,792 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 138.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

