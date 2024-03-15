Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,000 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.33. 312,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,748. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.33%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

