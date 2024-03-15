OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.78.

Get OpGen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.