OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

OneSpan Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OSPN opened at $9.66 on Monday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

OneSpan Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 80.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.