OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
OneSpan Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OSPN opened at $9.66 on Monday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
