ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Up 7.5%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.93. Approximately 7,609,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,884,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

ON Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 109.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

