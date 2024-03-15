OMG Network Hits Market Cap of $160.33 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $160.33 million and approximately $60.80 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00075262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001396 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

