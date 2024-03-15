Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $70.03

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.03, but opened at $71.88. Omega Flex shares last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 1,576 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a market cap of $738.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.37.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter.
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
