Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $70.03

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.03, but opened at $71.88. Omega Flex shares last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 1,576 shares.

Omega Flex Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a market cap of $738.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

About Omega Flex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

