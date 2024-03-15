Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Olin by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 923,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after acquiring an additional 511,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Stock Down 0.5 %

OLN stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

