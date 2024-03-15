ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ODP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ODP stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. ODP has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ODP will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

ODP declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ODP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ODP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

