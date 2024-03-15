Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Up 4.8%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 312,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,016,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCUL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

