NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Down to $243.73

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $243.73, but opened at $234.49. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $237.36, with a volume of 964,537 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,529,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.