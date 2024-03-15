NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.09 on Friday, hitting $885.53. 30,308,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,078,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.94 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $698.99 and its 200 day moving average is $544.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

