nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.51

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.51 and last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 107661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $116,908,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $109,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.