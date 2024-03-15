NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Donald C. Alford Sells 1,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NV5 Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. 29,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,909. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

