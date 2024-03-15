Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

NYSEARCA:NUBD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

