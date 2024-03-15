Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74. Nucor also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $182.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 71.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.