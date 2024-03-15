Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74. Nucor also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $182.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.67.
In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 71.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
