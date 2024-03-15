Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

Nucor Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.49. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.67.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nucor by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,116,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,322,000 after acquiring an additional 464,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,102,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,993,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

