NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.67

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 6152110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NU. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NU Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NU by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NU by 6.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after buying an additional 4,672,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after buying an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

