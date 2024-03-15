Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 7.2%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 2,513,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,271,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $744.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 11.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

