Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

