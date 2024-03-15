North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.13.
Read Our Latest Research Report on North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.