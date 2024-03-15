North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 68,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$21.14 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$835.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.96.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

