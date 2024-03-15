North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOAGet Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 68,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$21.14 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$835.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.96.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.