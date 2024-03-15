North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.120-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $619.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 786.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,019,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 79,671 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, mining, and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

