Nolan Allan Watson Buys 7,800 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

TSE:SSL opened at C$6.61 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.51 million. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.0948211 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSL. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSL

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.