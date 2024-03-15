NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto Sells 1,249 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $37,757.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

