Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.79. Nkarta shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 75,157 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Nkarta by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,018,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

