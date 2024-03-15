NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.71. NIO shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 5,224,935 shares.

Several research firms have commented on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.53.

NIO Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

