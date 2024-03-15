Nikola Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 123,045 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 118% compared to the typical volume of 56,317 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Price Performance

NKLA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 10,458,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,355,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Nikola has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 43.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,112 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nikola by 14.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nikola by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 594,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,513 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

