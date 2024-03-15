NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGM. B. Riley cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $1.55 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NGM stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 40,066 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,128 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 992,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 245,494 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 135.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

