NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.20

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 273208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $806.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGL Energy Partners

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 30,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,886.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,281.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after buying an additional 3,078,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 63,293 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

