Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 14th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.1 days.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of Nexxen International stock remained flat at $2.17 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 919. Nexxen International has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.