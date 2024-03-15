Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.58.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
