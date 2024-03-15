Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 1,475 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at $751,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Thomas Mcmillen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total value of $158,950.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.98. 89,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,067. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.68.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.