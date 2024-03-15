Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $850.58 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $850.58 million and approximately $67.42 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.60 or 0.00598733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00129812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00047889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00209023 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00051935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00131064 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,425,092,583 coins and its circulating supply is 43,742,178,110 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

