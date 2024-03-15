Needham & Company LLC Cuts Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target to $15.00

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 417.24% from the company’s previous close.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of IMRX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 498,479 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

