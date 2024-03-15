NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.85 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.85 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.46 or 0.00011031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00076155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,312,508 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,051,967,689 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.85134151 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 377 active market(s) with $1,381,418,120.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.