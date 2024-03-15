NEAR Protocol Price Hits $7.47 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and $1.70 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $7.47 or 0.00010732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,312,508 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,051,967,689 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.85134151 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 377 active market(s) with $1,381,418,120.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

