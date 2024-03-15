Navigator Holdings Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Navigator has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

NYSE NVGS opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.46. Navigator has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 194,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navigator by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 119,355 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Navigator by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

