Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Down 3.1%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 1,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 988,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Natura &Co Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

