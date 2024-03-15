National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NGG. UBS Group raised National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $67.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. National Grid has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth about $2,775,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 97.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $8,741,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

